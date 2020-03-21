Coronavirus patient recovering in local hospital as SLO County cases climb to 21

There are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County — up from 16 yesterday, public health officials confirmed at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

One of the latest confirmed patients was admitted to a local hospital’s intensive care unit, but is now in stable condition, Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.

After each case is discovered, County Public Health investigates the route of transmission. So far, 12 cases are travel related, five are spread person to person and two are a result of community spread. It is unknown how the remaining two cases of coronavirus were acquired.

County Public Health has tested 262 people to date. Borenstein said private company WestPac Labs has also been performing tests from outpatient providers in the community. It is unclear how many total tests they have completed.