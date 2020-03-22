SLO County purchases $500,000 worth of ventilators, preparing for “worst case scenario”

With the authorization of County Emergency Operations Director Wade Horton, San Luis Obispo County ordered 100 ventilators for $500,000 Wednesday, March 18.

In San Luis Obispo, there are 60 intensive care unit hospital beds and about 450 “med surge” hospital beds, according to Borenstein.

Because the flu season is ending, many hospital beds have become available in the past week, Borenstein said.

The county is also in the process of finding additional supplemental care sites to be able to care for a surge in patients, according to Horton.

In the event of a surge of cases, County Public Health has a medical reserve core of retired workers who can help if needed, Borenstein said.

The county is also working on ordering more N95 respirators, goggles, gowns and gloves to protect health care providers from the virus, she said.