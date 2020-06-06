County allows hospital visits and lifts lodging restrictions

San Luis Obispo County is allowing lodging locations to open at full capacity and people to visit patients in hospitals, Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced Friday.

Today, the county lifted the lodging order and the order restricting visitors from hospitals, which will be replaced with an order restricting visitors at nursing homes.

The lodging executive order was put into effect May 17 ahead of Memorial Day weekend as a way to discourage travel from outside the county .

The order stated that hotels, motels, vacation rentals, recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds had to reduce their capacity to 50 percent.

“With us having low rates of disease, our most vulnerable issue for COVID-19 is to bring in new cases of disease from outside our county,” Borenstein said.

According to Borenstein, the lodging order did not achieve its goal, as many people came into the county. Although the county saw many visitors, there was no surge in COVID-19 cases, which is why they lifted the order.

The restrictions on visitation to hospitals was replaced with an order to restrict visitors specifically at nursing homes to protect vulnerable people from COVID-19.

“That has been the greatest area of cases and fatalities in our country,” Borenstein said.

Nursing homes can allow visitors in special cases, such as if a patient is close to the end of their life, the order read.

Since the State has issued guidelines for the best practices for hotels, hospitals and residential facilities, the county has lifted these local orders.