New county lodging restrictions limit capacity to 50 percent

San Luis Obispo enacted a new executive order to restrict the number of guests staying in the county, Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced Friday.

The order states hotels, motels, vacation rentals, recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds must reduce their capacity to 50 percent.

“We’re not going to slam someone if they’re at 51 percent for one night in a week, but we’re really looking for compliance,” Borenstein said.

If people do not comply or are completely disregarding the order, fines or other penalties may be implemented according to Borenstein.

Beginning Monday, May 18, campgrounds will only be available for residents with a valid ID from the county.

The campgrounds include Lopez Lake, Santa Margarita Lake and Oceano Memorial Park.

Campgrounds will not have reservations for anyone and instead entrance will be on a walk up or drive up basis for SLO county residents.

With Memorial Day weekend and summer travel months approaching, County Public Health wants to protect the community to be able to take the next steps of opening the county, Borenstein said.

“We’re asking our visitors, for the time being, to stay away,” Borenstein said.

The country intends to review the order every two weeks and can modify or withdraw it as needed.