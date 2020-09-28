County reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23, bringing the San Luis Obispo County total to 29 deaths.

One individual was in their 30s and the other was in their 40s, according to County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein.

Out of 29 deaths, 18 individuals were over the age of 85, four were between 65 and 84, four were between ages 50 and 64, and three were between ages 30 and 49.

“One of two individuals had conditions that any of us could have — high blood pressure, diabetes,” Borenstein said. “Two-thirds of our population is overweight. Some of these things are not dramatically different from things your friends and family are walking around with in their 30s, 40s and 50s.”