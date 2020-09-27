Streaming for social justice

Cal Poly students are tuning in together this Saturday evening from 5 p.m. in collaborative efforts to perform with SongsInSolidarity, raising funds for charity efforts based in San Luis Obispo. The streams are coordinated by Music Production Union, Cal Poly’s openly supportive and educational arts club.

Funds raised go towards the Free Tianna Coalition and R.A.C.E. Matters SLO. The online event is free and open for anyone to watch via Twitch.

Each artist creates their own way of engaging the audience, and each dollar raised adds an additional minute to their set. Folks watching the stream this Saturday can expect to see original tunes and requested tracks by drum and bass DJ WOLF & ZERO.

“With so much hectic news coming out, it feels as if frustration became motivation,” Remy Wolf from WOLF & ZERO said

Wolf said, by aligning as artists to support the local Black Lives Matter movement and merging their shows into a fundraiser brought the club together.

Last weeks’ performance included an hour set from Music Production Union treasurer Johnny Schreiber from The Elaborate Owl.

“This is super meaningful to me because it gives myself and others an opportunity to stand up for racial justice and what we believe in,” Schreiber said. “I am super proud of how the club community came together and rallied behind this event, [I’m] hoping we can see more and more artists get involved so that we can make this impact as huge as possible.”

For those who are unable to view the event live, the streams are uploaded to the twitch channel. The Music Production Union offers weekly meetings and workshops to help artists sharpen their skills. Multiple platforms are used to keep fellow artists in the loop and up to date in participating with one another, such as Instagram and GroupMe.

Ho-Mocha is a folk singer-songwriter doing a live-stream set next Saturday evening, Oct. 3. Music Production Union is still seeking out other artists to collaborate with for Songs in Solidarity.