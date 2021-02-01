County residents may wait longer than expected for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Due to a low COVID-19 vaccine supply, San Luis Obispo County residents who received the first dose of the vaccine may have to wait longer for the arrival of their second dose.

A Jan. 28 press release from the City of San Luis Obispo said that people who received their first dose of the vaccine may have to wait up to six weeks to receive their second dose.

The press release said there are more people waiting for their second dose than there are vaccines available to the county. More vaccine shipments arrive to the county each week, at which point County Health officials can contact people via text or email about receiving their second dose.

Receiving both doses of the vaccine is necessary to have the full benefits of it protecting against COVID-19. However, there is no risk in people waiting up to six weeks for their second dose, County Public Health Spokesperson Michelle Shoresman said.

“The CDC has said that although the manufacturers state the earliest one should get their second dose is either three weeks or four weeks after their first dose, there is no loss in efficacy if someone must wait longer to get their second dose,” Shoresman said over email. “They also state that even if you have to wait longer than six weeks, one will not have to restart the series over.”

San Luis Obispo County is still in the process of vaccinating people in Phase 1B, which includes healthcare workers and residents ages 75-years-old and older. According to the press release, this will continue until they see a decline in demand for vaccination appointments for Phase 1B.

According to Shoresman, County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said that the general population can likely expect to be vaccinated with first doses this summer.

Even though vaccines are being distributed as fast as they come into the county, San Luis Obispo remains in the Purple Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy due to the case rate.

“What we really need to see is a drastic decrease in hospitalizations, deaths and cases, especially for SLO County to slowly re-open,” Shoresman said.