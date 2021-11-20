COVID-19 vaccine boosters available for all adults, FDA and CDC announce

All vaccinated adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday.

The Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech single-dose booster shot will now be available for people 18 and older under emergency use authorization. For those who received the mRNA Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the booster is allowed six months after being fully vaccinated. Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get the booster shot two months after being fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, public health experts are finding that the initial vaccine series is lessening in its protection against mild and moderate disease as time goes on, especially among high-risk individuals.

According to San Luis Obispo County data, 62.3% of county residents are fully vaccinated with 177,969 total doses administered.

For those interested in a booster shot, visit the California Department of Public Health’s MyTurn website.

The FDA announced a recommendation for the booster shot for all adults this morning. At a CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting this afternoon, the committee voted to officially approve the booster.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be the best and highly effective defense against COVID-19,” acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a Nov. 19 FDA news release.

Analyzed by the FDA, both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters show immune response data after receiving a single booster dose after their second vaccination.

The booster is the same formula as the initial vaccine, though for Moderna, it is half the dose of the initial vaccine series.

Similar side effects from the vaccine are exhibited in the booster dose. In fact, according to the FDA, a single booster dose outweighs potential risks and side effects such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

“Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all individuals 18 years of age and older will also help to eliminate confusion about who may receive a booster dose and ensure booster doses are available to all who may need one,” Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said.