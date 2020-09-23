CSU appoints first Mexican-American chancellor

Joseph Castro, former president of California State University (CSU) Fresno, has been selected as the new California State University Chancellor.

The announcement of the new chancellor was made at the Sept. 23 CSU Board of Trustees meeting, and Castro will begin his role as Chancellor Jan. 4, 2021.

Castro is the eighth CSU Chancellor, and will oversee all 23 campuses in the CSU system, according to a CSU-wide press release.

Board of Trustees Chair Lillian Kimbell prefaced the announcement of Castro as the new chancellor, saying that the selection process was “inclusive, collaborative, and deliberate from start to finish.”

Castro will be the first California native and Mexican-American to serve as chancellor, according to a the press release.

He was the first in his family to attend and graduate from a university, and held back tears as he acknowledged and thanked his family during the meeting.

“There is no other institution that makes this great of an impact on the entire state — the CSU is key to a growing and thriving California,” Castro said. “I am truly grateful for and excited about this unique and wonderful opportunity.”

Castro will be replacing Chancellor Timothy White, who has been in this position since 2012, the press release read.

White announced his retirement Sept. 2019 and was supposed to be replaced in March, but the decision was delayed due to COVID-19 and his retirement was postponed.

The CSU Committee on University and Faculty Personnel approved Castro’s annual salary of $625,000. Additionally, Castro will receive a monthly housing allowance of $7,917 as housing is not provided for the chancellor, according to CSU Board of Trustees member Silas Abrego.

Castro earned a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public policy from the University of California Berkeley. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in higher education policy and leadership from Stanford University.

While president at Fresno State since 2013, Castro helped the university become a leader in diversity, recruiting and supporting students of diverse backgrounds, according to a CSU press release.

White will soon announce an interim appointment who will take over as president of Fresno State beginning next year. The Board of Trustees plans to initiate the search for a new president of Fresno State next year.