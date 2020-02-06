Cal Poly’s tuition fees remain the highest of any CSU

Cal Poly remains the California State University (CSU) campus with the highest campus-based mandatory fees at $4,201, increasing $127 from last year according to the 2019-2020 annual campus fee report released Jan. 28. The report was presented at the latest CSU Board of Trustees meeting.
Mandatory fees go toward health services, instruction, materials services and facilities, quality of academic programs, student association and the student center. The board is responsible for oversight and adopts rules, regulations and policies for the CSU, according to their website.
The system-wide average increase for mandatory fees was $59, according to the 2019-2020 Student Fee Report.
Cal Poly’s mandatory fee increase was two times more than the average for all CSU campuses.
Some campuses increase fees to keep pace with inflation, according to the 2019-2020 Student Fee Report. Inflation was about two percent, according to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), however Cal Poly’s Fee increased about one percent.
“It is the ups and downs of financial support provided by the state that drive the necessity of changes in tuition and fees,” Assistant Vice Chancellor for Budget Ryan Storm said at the Board of Trustees meeting.
Cal Poly’s health services fee increased $24 from $612 to $636. Other campuses including Chico, Humboldt and Maritime Academy campuses also increased their health services fee.
Cal Poly Campus Mandatory Fees
Source: 2019-2020 Student Fee Report
Lauren Walike | Mustang News
Cal Poly Pomona’s mandatory fee for 2019-2020 is $1,654, which is about 2.5 percent less than Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s fee.
Fee increases vary from campus to campus and range from the lowest mandatory fee in Fresno at $847 to Cal Poly’s $4,201.
”We should be proud our tuition and fees are low and it should not be used as an excuse to raise fees to catch up to other universities,” Board of Trustees member Romey Sabalius said.
The California State Auditor will complete an audit of CSU fees, which will be released in April of 2020.