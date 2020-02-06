Cal Poly’s tuition fees remain the highest of any CSU

Cal Poly remains the California State University (CSU) campus with the highest campus-based mandatory fees at $4,201, increasing $127 from last year according to the 2019-2020 annual campus fee report released Jan. 28. The report was presented at the latest CSU Board of Trustees meeting.

Mandatory fees go toward health services, instruction, materials services and facilities, quality of academic programs, student association and the student center. The board is responsible for oversight and adopts rules, regulations and policies for the CSU, according to their website.

The system-wide average increase for mandatory fees was $59, according to the 2019-2020 Student Fee Report.

Cal Poly’s mandatory fee increase was two times more than the average for all CSU campuses.

Some campuses increase fees to keep pace with inflation, according to the 2019-2020 Student Fee Report. Inflation was about two percent, according to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), however Cal Poly’s Fee increased about one percent.

“It is the ups and downs of financial support provided by the state that drive the necessity of changes in tuition and fees,” Assistant Vice Chancellor for Budget Ryan Storm said at the Board of Trustees meeting.

Cal Poly’s health services fee increased $24 from $612 to $636. Other campuses including Chico, Humboldt and Maritime Academy campuses also increased their health services fee.