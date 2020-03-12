Downtown SLO Farmer’s Market cancelled through the end of March

Thursday night Farmers’ Market in downtown San Luis Obispo is suspended through the end of March because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Downtown SLO Association said it plans to resume operations on April 2.

“We take the health and safety of our guests, vendors, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” Downtown SLO wrote in a Facebook post.

The Market takes place every Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Higuera Street between Nipomo and Osos streets.