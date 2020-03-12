Women’s Basketball’s postseason run cut short with cancellation of Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball’s attempt at a Cinderella run to a Big West Championship will end abruptly, as the conference announced the cancellation of the 2020 Big West Tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Following additional consultation with the conference’s board of directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Big West Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 Big West Tournament,” the Big West Conference said in a press release Thursday morning.

As the lowest seed in the women’s basketball tournament, the No. 8 Cal Poly pulled off back-to-back upset victories over No. 5 Long Beach State and No. 3 UC Irvine inside Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. The Mustangs were dominant, never losing their lead in points through both games.

Freshman point guard Abbey Ellis and redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano combined for 50 points in Cal Poly’s 59-48 win over Long Beach State Tuesday. The Mustangs shot 46 percent from the field and went 5 for 10 from three-point range. Long Beach State was held to 27 percent shooting and 11 percent from beyond the arc.

The Mustangs remained dominant with a 70-49 win over the Anteaters Wednesday. Cal Poly led 35-22 at halftime and led by as much as 29 points with 3:35 remaining in the game. Ellis powered the Mustangs with a game-high 30 points. Senior forward Alicia Roufosse scored 18 points and Campisano added 14 points.

Cal Poly continued its season-best shooting, going 47 percent from the floor and 53 percent from beyond the arc. UC Irvine was held to 26 percent shooting.

There were no games scheduled for Thursday. The Mustangs were scheduled to play No.1 UC Davis in the semifinals inside the Honda Center Friday. Cal Poly will finish with a 11-18 overall record, 6-10 in the Big West Conference.

Cal Poly Men’s Basketball did not qualify for the Big West Tournament.

“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 Virus,” the Big West Conference said in the press release.