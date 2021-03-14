Dozens of students shown in large gatherings during ‘St. Fratty’s’ weekend

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This morning San Luis Obispo erupted with students partying and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

At about 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, a large group of students began partying in the street without face coverings and without social distancing, as shown in a video posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasmine 🌸 (@jasminetill)

University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said the university is aware of the party and the social media posts.

“The university is aware of these postings online and is extremely disappointed in the behavior they display,” Lazier wrote in an email.

Cal Poly is working with the San Luis Obispo Police Department to respond to the gatherings. Cal Poly is also working to find out what organizations were involved in the party, according to Lazier.

“We will respond appropriately to all violations of health and safety guidelines,” Lazier wrote. “This includes holding accountable any students who receive citations from any police agency this morning via our Student Code of Conduct (which prohibits students from violating local, state, or federal laws).”