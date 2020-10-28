Eleven students test positive for COVID-19, again

Two students living on-campus and nine students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 26, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27.

San Luis Obispo County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon, according to County Public Health. There are 154 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in the red, substantial tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, however the county may soon advance to the orange, moderate tier following improved COVID-19 metrics this week. This tier would allow businesses to open with fewer modifications.

For example, restaurants may serve indoors with a maximum capacity of 25% or 200 people, whichever is fewer. The current tier allows restaurants to open indoors with a maximum capacity of 50% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

San Luis Obispo County’s adjusted case rate per 100,000 people is four, according to California’s Blueprint data updated Tuesday, Oct. 27. The county’s case rate per 100,000 people must be under four for two consecutive weeks to advance to the orange, moderate tier.

The county is already meeting the necessary metrics for COVID-19 test positivity rate and the health equity quartile to advance to the orange, moderate tier.

The Cal Poly students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing or Avellino Labs, Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program provider. The university’s coronavirus dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Campus Health and Wellbeing performed 176 COVID-19 tests and Avellino Labs performed zero COVID-19 tests since Oct. 26, according to the dashboard updated Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27.

Six University Housing residents are isolated in on-campus apartments after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

Two students living on-campus are quarantined after exposure to someone with the virus. Since Monday afternoon, Oct. 26, one person was released from quarantine.

An additional 55 students living on-campus are quarantined-in-place after potential COVID-19 exposure in University Housing. Since Monday afternoon, 17 students were released from quarantine-in-place.

Six COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in San Luis Obispo County and one is in intensive care. Thirty two people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

San Luis Obispo County has distributed 364,140 N-95 respirators and 34,280 face shields, according to California’s COVID-19 logistics dashboard updated Monday, Oct. 26. This Personal Protection Equipment was received from the governor’s Logistics Task Force.