First day: 2,000 students noncompliant with testing requirements

More than 2,000 students were ineligible to attend in-person classes or activities on the first day of fall quarter due to noncompliance with COVID-19 testing requirements.

They were issued a blue campus pass, which advises students to submit a negative COVID-19 test result as soon as possible in order to attend class.

Another 197 students indicated they either experienced COVID-19 symptoms on the first day of classes or were exposed to someone who did on Cal Poly’s symptom screener, which is emailed or texted to students daily.

University Spokesperson Matt Lazier did not answer questions about whether students with ineligible campus passes are still attending in-person classes. Lazier said the university does not record campuswide attendance.

Instead, the university depends entirely on faculty and staff to verify that those attending in-person classes or activities have a “green pass,” which shows a student self-reported no COVID-19 symptoms and is compliant with testing requirements.

“I’m not going to conjecture about what might or might not be possible,” Lazier wrote through email. “I’ll stick with what I’ve told you already: The requirement is in place. Faculty are strongly encouraged to check passes at the door at the start of classes.”

Lazier noted that the 2,064 students with blue campus passes made up about 11% of all students who filled out the daily COVID-19 symptom screener. Then, out of the students who reported symptoms, 34 indicated they were COVID-19 positive or likely exposed, Lazier said. The other 163 students reported general symptoms of illness.

“Overall, these numbers are very positive, particularly when paired with the university’s student vaccination rate, which is above 90 percent,” Lazier said.

The number of students with ineligible campus passes declined from Monday onward. By Thursday, less than 400 students had blue, red or yellow campus passes.