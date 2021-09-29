San Luis Obispo County now offering booster shots to 65+ and high risk residents

Booster COVID-19 vaccine shots will now be administered in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Paso Robles for older residents who have received the Pfizer vaccination.

People 65 years old or older and anyone 50 or older with high-risk medical conditions are eligible for the booster shot, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Starting this Saturday, public health clinics in the county will also be offering free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate the expected increase in people seeking boosters. You can sign up for a vaccination at https://myturn.ca.gov.

County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said in a news release that people who have not yet been vaccinated should get the vaccine in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect at-risk community members.

There have been more than 750 reported cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County alone and 484 reported cases of the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Epsilon variants, according to the County’s COVID-19 case data.

According to the Cal Poly campus dashboard for COVID-19, 93.7% of students and 89% of faculty and staff are partially or fully vaccinated as of today.