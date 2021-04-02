First day of classes for fall quarter pushed back to Sept. 20

The first day of classes for fall quarter will be Monday, Sept. 20, five days later than the originally scheduled start date, according to a campus-wide email from the Office of the Provost.

Freshmen move-in will be Sept.14 through 15 with Week of Welcome (WOW) beginning on the 15th. According to the email, on-campus residents that can not move in on the established dates can coordinate other dates with University Housing.

Dates and fee rates will be adjusted for students with housing contracts to adjust to the new move-in date. University Housing will contact students that have submitted housing applications for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to the email.

Campus parking will be limited during freshman move-in, and more information will be released closer to the date, according to the email.

The email states that departments will communicate in the future about how this affects other university functions.