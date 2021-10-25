Flood advisory issued in San Luis Obispo

Flood advisories were issued in San Luis Obispo County this morning due to heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service estimated rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour and a potential roadway flooding.

A flood advisory was issued until 12 p.m. for southern and eastern parts of the county. From around 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., an advisory was in place for western San Luis Obispo County, which had 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Senior Service Hydrologist Jayme Laber said 1 to 3 inches across the county is “fairly typical,” except in Rocky Butte, where 5.63 inches of rain have been recorded.

Laber said this amount of rainfall is “pretty good for us” and does not seem to be indicative of the week ahead.

“After this moves through in the next few hours, we anticipate dry for the rest of the week,” Laber said.

Laber said the storm will be moving south and out of the county as the day goes on.

The National Weather Service reminds everyone to stay safe and to “be careful if driving” since the roads are slick.