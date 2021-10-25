How to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines on campus this week

Students and staff can get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 on campus today and Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rite Aid will be on campus offering the flu vaccine, along with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and a Pfizer single-dose booster shot. The clinic is being held in the Recreation Center’s main gym lobby.

The flu shot is available for all Cal Poly students and staff and appointments are not required.

However the COVID-19 vaccine will only be offered to employees. Students can receive their COVID-19 vaccine through an appointment with the Health Center or an off campus clinic.

The booster shot is available for both students and staff who are 65 or older, or if they are 18 or older with underlying medical conditions or in a job that puts them at greater risk of exposure. The FDA said people can “mix and match” between the brand of their initial vaccine and their booster dose.

Appointments can be made using the link given on the Cal Poly COVID-19 Vaccine page. Walk-ins are accepted as well.

Students should bring an insurance card to get vaccinated and their flu shot. A photo ID is also needed for the COVID-19 vaccine and a vaccine card is needed for the booster shot, however, if you do not have insurance or a photo ID to bring, you can still receive the vaccine.

The vaccine consent form must be filled out prior to receiving both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot. Copies of this form will also be provided at the clinic.