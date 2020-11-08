Football Kicks off Fall Ball Practices

On November 3rd, Cal Poly football officially kicked off their off-season Fall Ball practices. After a long period of being unable to participate in football activities, stretching back all the way to the end of the 2019 season, the mustangs see their first action in pads as they begin their preparations for the up-coming 2021 spring season.

Because of the effects of COVID-19, the team was unable to hold their annual spring practices back in March, which is used to prepare the team for contact and implementing both the offense and defensive schemes. Now, with the announcement of the official season starting in spring of 2021, the team is able to start their off-season practices.

With so many irregularities that came from this past off-season, it was unknown whether or not the team would be able to hold practices during the fall. New head Coach Beau Baldwin reflected on the obstacles he and his team faced to be able to get to this point.

“For us, it was a matter of following the guidelines and what we needed to do, staying ready as best we could.” Baldwin said. “Through Zoom and through workouts on their own, through those things so that when this week came, we’d be as ready as we can given the tough circumstances.”

When asked about what stood out most after the team had their first official practice of the fall, Coach Baldwin said the depth of the team was a strength they could rely on moving forward, more specifically the safety and offensive line positions.

“The safeties, just the group top to bottom, just how many guys there are within that group has been really impressive to me, just as an entire group. Offensively, I’ve never had twenty O lineman. I don’t know if I’ve ever had that, definitely not while I was at the FCS level.”

During these fall practices, the team will work to get accustomed to the switch of offensive schemes. The team is transitioning from their traditional triple wing offense, to which they had become well known for throughout the Big Sky, to a more passing attack spread scheme.

One of the members of the twenty-offensive lineman, fourth year Industrial engineering major Wade Willet said the switch on offense was well received by the team when they learned about the change.

“They were pretty excited; the guys were excited to be able to get more opportunities to shine and make plays.”

When asked what the change has been like for his position group, Willet stated it was challenging, but felt he and the other members of the O line saw the change as a fun challenge that they looked forward to.

Along with the change of scheme on the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side is also changing up the scheme as they transition from their traditional 3-4 defense to a 4-3 that will see more members of the defensive line on the field during play. Redshirt Junior defensive tackle Myles Cecil explained what the growing pains for the defense have been through the switch of scheme.

“Pain in my book is growth, so we’ve been growing, and I’m loving every minute of it. We have a much more penetration focus scheme, which is fantastic and allows the guys to play fast, which is a perk for the defense.”

As one of the leaders on the defensive line, Cecil detailed his approach to helping the rest of the group by having open communication throughout the position room, stating the importance of being available to his teammates, specifically the in-coming freshman.

“I think it’s essential to not just talk about football and take the time to talk about the other things they experience within a day because the college experience can be different.” Cecil said. “I loved the inclusive environment that the d-line has created, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Cal Poly opens the official spring season on February 27 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at home at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.