Cal Poly advises students to get tested and leave early for Thanksgiving break

Cal Poly recommends students to leave early for winter break if they have no commitments in San Luis Obispo, according to a campus-wide email.

The email explained that on-campus students can go through the early checkout process and moving bins will be placed throughout residence halls if needed to move out.

Cal Poly also recommends that students get tested before leaving San Luis Obispo. This can be done on campus through an appointment at the Performing Arts Center, off-campus at the SLO Veteran’s hall or at other free-testing sites found here. Students should also not travel before receiving their results, test according to the email.

If on-campus students choose to remain in San Luis Obispo, the university advised them to self-quarantine.

Whether students remain in San Luis Obispo or go home, they should limit their activities and interactions and follow safety protocols such as wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and using the daily self-screening tool, according to the email.

If traveling, Campus Health and Wellbeing asked students to wear a mask at all times in public, maintain social distancing, avoid ride-shares and not to travel if sick.

Students are also advised to check their Cal Poly email frequently for messages about mandatory testings or other requirements needed before arriving back in San Luis Obispo.

For students staying in the area over break, Campus Health and Wellbeing will remain open. This includes services such as flu shots and immunizations, telehealth appointments and in-person medical appointments. Counseling services, Safer service and Wellbeing services will also be available virtually or in-person.

However, all university offices will be closed from 5 p.m. Dec. 24 until 8 a.m. Jan. 4.

As of Nov. 12, there were 580 active cases in San Luis Obispo County — 56 more cases than the previous day, according to County Public Health. This is the most active cases the county has reported for a single day, as active cases have been increasing since Nov. 2.