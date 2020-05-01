Four more confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo now has 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, May 1 – up four cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 33 patients are at home in isolation, 147 patients have recovered, and seven patients are hospitalized. Two hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

There are 40 active cases and about 78 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.