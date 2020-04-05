First death due to coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County

On Saturday, the county public health department announced a North San Luis Obispo county resident died from coronavirus.

This is the first COVID-19 death in the county to date.

The resident, who lived in North County, was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions, a county news release said.

The virus is known to affect people with underlying health conditions and those who are 65 years old and older more severely. The county recommends that people at a higher risk to COVID-19 stay home and have food and prescriptions delivered to their house, according to the press release.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s loved ones,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release. “As the number of local cases grow, this death is a sad milestone for all of us.”

Today was the first day no new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the county. The county currently has 93 cases, with five patients hospitalized and 22 recovering at home.

The other 65 patients have recovered, according to ReadySLO.org