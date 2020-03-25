Four more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, bringing the total to 46, County Public Health said Wednesday, March 25.

Of the total cases, 36 patients are at home in isolation, seven patients have recovered, two patients are in the hospital and one patient is still in intensive care. The county has not seen any deaths related to the virus.

Nine of the cases live on the coast, 20 are from North County, four are from Central SLO and 13 are from South County.

County Public Health has conducted a total of 315 tests, with 23 positive results. Additionally, 23 of the cases were detected by private laboratories.

Yesterday, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Cal Poly student. The student is currently recovering in their hometown.