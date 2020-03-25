Amtrak suspends train service to Central Coast, SLO Airport sees decline in passengers

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

Starting Tuesday, March 24, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will modify rail service beyond Goleta.

To travel between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, Amtrak will be running limited busses between the two stations.

The decision to suspend train service north of Goleta was made after analysis of current ridership and crew and equipment needs, according to Amtrak. Under the California executive order to stay at home, Amtrak is considered an “essential service” and will continue to operate.

The complete Pacific Surfliner timetable of reduced service schedule can be found here.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

Despite San Luis Obispo County reporting 42 cases of COVID-19, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport says it will remain open.

“The airport is open and operating,” Airport Director Kevin Bumen said. “The airlines are still flying on an ongoing basis.”

Bumen said San Luis Obispo has seen some flight cancellations, but the airport does not get information on why they are canceled. Flight cancellations could be related to COVID-19, but could also be due to weather conditions or flight crews.

“What’s been more notable is the drop off in passengers,” Bumen said. “You can see that everyday. Look at the parking lot, it’s empty.”

While some flights have very few passengers or are almost empty, Bumen says the airlines will only fly those planes for so long.

The new flight to Las Vegas will be discontinued at the end of the month, according to Bumen.

Last week, the U.S. State Department advised against international travel. Bumen anticipates the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to see adjustments in the near future.

“Undoubtedly it means fewer flights across the county and all over the world,” Bumen said. “As fast as that happens though is the question.”