Fremont Hall to remain closed next year after wet winter

Due to the rainy season this year, Fremont Hall will remain closed while the university evaluates long-term repairs, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier. The hall was evacuated and closed in February 2017 as a result of a mudslide after heavy rainfall. The re-opening of the hall was scheduled for Fall 2018, but was pushed back because additional work is needed to prepare for occupancy.

“As a result of this year’s wet winter and spring, the hillside area behind the residence hall developed surface cracking and slow movement of soil in the same general area where it occurred in 2017,” Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

Hillside movement is continuously monitored by Campus Operations staff. Remedial action, including fencing and sand bags, has been taken to protect the building and minimize damage when there is movement, Lazier said.

While the university continues to evaluate a resolution to make the hall safe and habitable again, Fremont Hall will remain closed and fenced off.

Students in 2017 were dispersed throughout different available on-campus housing and were forced to evacuate within hours.