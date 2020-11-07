Heidi Harmon ahead in race for mayor, Pease and Marx lead race for city council

Incumbent Heidi Harmon leads the race for mayor with 11,619 votes, which is about 53% of city ballots counted so far. Local business owner Cherisse Sweeney follows with 7,317 votes — about 33% of the vote, the county released in a Nov. 6 election summary report.

Harmon was elected in 2016 and has served two terms as mayor.

“I am grateful that [the community’s] faith and trust has been reaffirmed in me,” Harmon said.

If elected, Harmon told Mustang News in October that she would focus on COVID-19 recovery, climate action and diversity and equity.

Under Harmon’s leadership, San Luis Obispo adopted a plan to be carbon-neutral by 2035, and switched to the carbon-free energy provider Central Coast Community Energy.

Harmon attended many of the Black Lives Matter protests, and declared racism a public health emergency in June. In September, the city started a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce to address racial inequality in San Luis Obispo.

“Just know that your voice, your actions, your participation, absolutely make a difference and can absolutely make this community better and this world better,” Harmon said.

Harmon said she was originally inspired to run for mayor to make the city a better place for her children and the younger generation of San Luis Obispo.

“When you’re building a city, you’re building it for the future,” Harmon said. “I want to make sure I’m doing everything that I can to create a more fair, just and thriving community for the next generation.”

As of now, the county clerk recorder needs to count 4,982 more ballots for the city of San Luis Obispo, and more vote-by-mail ballots may arrive next week.

With so few ballots left to count, a Sweeney victory is unlikely.

Sweeney owns Basalt Interiors, an interior design business in downtown San Luis Obispo. If elected, Sweeney’s priorities will be public safety, affordable housing, addressing homelessness and economic recovery.

Sweeney did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

Longtime resident Sandra Marshall-Eminger follows Sweeney with about 12% of votes, and local artisan and harbinger Donald Hedrick trails with about 1.5% of the votes.