Here’s how Cal Poly compares to other California public universities’ COVID-19 response

At Cal Poly, Spring 2020 classes will be held online for at least the first two weeks of the quarter and spring break has been extended to April 6. But how does Cal Poly’s COVID-19 instructional changes stack up against other California public universities?

Just over an hour south of San Luis Obispo, UC Santa Barbara will be offering only remote instruction for Spring quarter. UCSB will remain open and operational, but students were urged to leave and take all of their personal items from their university-owned housing if safe to do so.

In Orange County, graduation ceremonies at UC Irvine have been cancelled, the university announced this week. The school is looking at alternative ways to hold the ceremony.

“We are saddened to share that the UCI Commencement Ceremonies will not take place in the same way as previous years,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Willie Banks Jr. said in a message to students Friday, March 13.

In the Bay Area, Stanford University has asked students to move out of residence halls and leave the university by Wednesday. An undergraduate student tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter published Friday

At UC Berkeley, campus administration confirmed on Saturday that a graduate student has contracted COVID-19. UC Berkeley has moved nearly all classes to an online format through the end of their semester.

All California State University campuses have moved to an online format for at least the next several weeks — many until the end of the academic year.

Here is the breakdown of how California public universities are holding classes due to COVID-19