Here’s how Cal Poly compares to other California public universities’ COVID-19 response

At Cal Poly, Spring 2020 classes will be held online for at least the first two weeks of the quarter and spring break has been extended to April 6. But how does Cal Poly’s COVID-19 instructional changes stack up against other California public universities?
Just over an hour south of San Luis Obispo, UC Santa Barbara will be offering only remote instruction for Spring quarter. UCSB will remain open and operational, but students were urged to leave and take all of their personal items from their university-owned housing if safe to do so.
In Orange County, graduation ceremonies at UC Irvine have been cancelled, the university announced this week. The school is looking at alternative ways to hold the ceremony.
“We are saddened to share that the UCI Commencement Ceremonies will not take place in the same way as previous years,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Willie Banks Jr. said in a message to students Friday, March 13.
In the Bay Area, Stanford University has asked students to move out of residence halls and leave the university by Wednesday. An undergraduate student tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter published Friday
At UC Berkeley, campus administration confirmed on Saturday that a graduate student has contracted COVID-19. UC Berkeley has moved nearly all classes to an online format through the end of their semester.
All California State University campuses have moved to an online format for at least the next several weeks — many until the end of the academic year.
Here is the breakdown of how California public universities are holding classes due to COVID-19
|University
|Dates Online
|Cal Poly Pomona
|March 18-27
|Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
|April 6-17
|Cal State Bakersfield
|March 27-May 19
|Cal State Channel Islands
|April 6-May 1
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|March 18-April 12
|Cal State East Bay
|March 16-April 12
|Cal State Fullerton
|March 25-April 26
|Cal State Long Beach
|March 18-April 20
|Cal State Los Angeles
|March 20-April 24
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|March 20-April 24
|Cal State Northridge
|March 23-April 19
|Cal State San Bernardino
|April 4-June 13
|Cal State San Marcos
|March 20-TBD
|Chico State
|March 25-April 24
|Fresno State
|March 20-April 27
|Humboldt State
|March 26-April 17
|Sacramento State
|March 20-May 14
|San Diego State
|March 23-May 14
|San Francisco State
|March 16-April 5
|San José State
|March 16-27
|UC Berkeley
|March 10-May 15
|UC Irvine
|March 25-June 12
|UC Riverside
|March 14-April 3
|UC San Diego
|March 14-June 12
|UC Santa Barbara
|March 11-June 12
|UC Santa Cruz
|March 11-June 12
|UCLA
|March 11-June 12
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. Data last updated Sunday, March 15 at 3:45 p.m.