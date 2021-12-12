Hiker finds dead man at Bishop Peak, San Luis Obispo Police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating human remains found off-trail at Bishop Peak Trailhead on Highland.

A hiker reported finding “skeletal remains with clothing” on Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police said they believe the person had been dead for several months or longer.

In an effort to find the body, San Luis Police and San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Deputy hiked up the mountain, searching in the dark.

Due to safety concerns, the search was called off until Saturday morning.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter found the remains of a man on the northside of the mountain.

The cause of death remains unknown until the San Luis Obispo Police runs a pending autopsy.

The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Jeff Kozeneck at 805-781-7312.