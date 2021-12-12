Men’s basketball secures 61-58 victory over Portland State

Cal Poly men’s basketball secured a narrow 61-58 victory over the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 11 inside Viking Pavilion.

In the first half, the Mustangs (3-6) took an early 9-5 lead before the Vikings (3-5) took their first lead of the game at 11-9. After Portland State went ahead 13-11, the Mustangs responded with an 8-0 run to take a 19-13 lead with 6:12 remaining in the half.

The Mustangs held onto their six-point lead as a layup from sophomore guard Brantly Stevenson gave Cal Poly a 27-21 advantage at the break.

The Mustangs did not allow the Vikings to tie or take the lead for the entirety of the second half. Cal Poly took their biggest lead of the game with 3:57 remaining when sophomore point guard Camren Pierce converted his lone free throw after making a layup to put the Mustangs ahead 60-50.

However, the Vikings held Cal Poly without a made field goal attempt for the remainder of the matchup as Portland State cut into the Mustang lead late.

With 33 seconds left, Portland State guard Michael Carter III hit two free throws to cut the Mustang lead to 60-58. The Vikings fouled sophomore guard Kobe Sanders with 26 seconds remaining. Sanders converted one of two free throws to put Cal Poly ahead 61-58.

The Vikings had two three-point shot attempts to send the game into overtime but missed them both as Cal Poly secured their third win of the season.

Graduate guard Jacob Davison led three Mustangs in double-digit scoring figures with 16 points as junior forward Alimamy Koroma finished with 12 points and junior guard Trevon Taylor added 10.

The Mustangs outshot the Vikings in every statistical category, but were especially successful from beyond the arc, as they shot 54.5% (6-11).

Cal Poly will stay on the road in Oregon as they face the University of Portland on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m inside Chiles Center.