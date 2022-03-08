How Cal Poly is celebrating International Women’s Day today

In honor of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the Cal Poly community will be celebrating the holiday in an effort to break the bias against women around the world.

The Cal Poly International Center is hosting a virtual presentation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, titled “Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan: a dialogue for engagement and understanding of women’s lives (at risk).”

Guest speaker Maliha Zulfacar and Cal Poly professor Dawn Neill will be leading the event.

Zulfacar is a renowned author, educator and filmmaker with experience spanning Afghanistan and the U.S. She is the co-producer and co-director for the film entitled “Kabul Transit” which has been featured on Netflix and is available at the Cal Poly Kennedy Library.

To learn more about the event and the film, visit the International Center’s Facebook page.

The College of Architecture and Engineering Design has also recently celebrated California Architect Julia Morgan through an exhibit at the Cal Poly Art Gallery.

The exhibit was curated by architecture professor Jennifer Shields, where she highlighted Morgan’s career as the first licensed female architect in California.

The physical exhibition is no longer available for guests to attend, however, those interested may visit the virtual exhibit.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Studies also hosted an “Aspire to Grow” conference. The conference included a panel of women of various industries who will discuss innovation in food, agriculture and natural resources. The symposium is focusing on the theme of resilience, and how the roles of diversity of thought and experience play into achieving this.