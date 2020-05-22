How students are celebrating birthdays in quarantine

Nationwide stay-at-home orders have halted Cal Poly students’ traditional birthday celebrations. No matter how students typically celebrate, social distancing restrictions have challenged them to become creative in recognizing their special day.

Maddie Alexander, a biology senior, celebrated her 22nd birthday with roommates in San Luis Obispo.

Alexander said that although she is not much of a birthday person, she was looking forward to attending Shabang for her birthday weekend. After Shabang was cancelled in March, Alexander said she planned on celebrating her birthday with close friends.

“I enjoyed having this time,” Alexander said. “I had some extra free time and there wasn’t a ton of pressure to go out.”

On May 6, Alexander celebrated turning 22 with a birthday breakfast with her five roommates. She then went to the beach to spend time reflecting on the past year. Throughout the day, Alexander received birthday messages and social media posts from friends, which she said made it feel more like her birthday.

While Alexander had to work from home as a supplemental workshop facilitator in the evening, she later enjoyed a birthday dinner and watched a movie with her roommates.

“My birthday was a day to put things in perspective, see where I was last year, count my blessings and feel grateful,” Alexander said.

Jacob Canale, a business administration freshman, celebrated his 19th birthday with a small gathering of friends and a Zoom call with family.

When Canale moved back home to Martinez, California from his Yosemite dorm room in March, he did not consider that his birthday might be spent under California’s stay-at-home order.

Canale said that he was disappointed to not celebrate his birthday in San Luis Obispo.

“I was definitely excited to celebrate my birthday with all the new friends I have made, especially people in Urban Movement,” Canale said.

Canale decided to plan for a birthday celebration at home, making the most of current circumstances.

“It was important to me to take advantage of a somewhat special event, and get together and have some fun,” Canale said.

On April 24, Canale celebrated turning 19 on his front lawn. A few of Canale’s friends stopped by his house to visit, sitting six feet apart from one another with masks on. Canale said that he appreciated the company and his friends’ efforts to celebrate his birthday.

“Today was like, ‘Oh, you get to do what you normally do, but not really,’” Canale said.

Afterwards, Canale’s parents surprised him by creating a Zoom call with extended family, all singing happy birthday. Later, Canale had dinner, opened presents and ate cake with his parents.

Canale said celebrating his birthday while quarantined was “a humbling experience.”

“It made me more grateful for the previous birthdays and more appreciative of normalcy,” Canale said.