Shabang festival postponed until May 2021

The annual Shabang music and arts festival has been postponed for an entire year to protect the community from COVID-19. This year’s festival was scheduled for May 2 at Laguna Lake Park.

After a recent conversation with the City of San Luis Obispo, Shabang co-founder and co-owner Greg Golf said it was time to postpone the festival.

“We’re sad to postpone, but are more grateful than ever for the journey,” Golf said. “We’ll be back stronger than ever.”

All tickets purchased will be honored at next year’s Shabang, which will be held May 1, 2021, according to its website. Those who purchased tickets will only be able to receive partial refunds along with vouchers that can be used for the next festival. Shabang leaders are asking those who purchased tickets to let them roll over to next year, as the festival’s sudden postponement could have a “significant impact” on the independently run organization, according to the website’s March 18 announcement.

Shabang had just released its full lineup, featuring Mt. Joy and SNBRN, March 2.

Golf said it is Shabang’s priority to put the Central Coast community’s health and safety above all else.

“In these difficult times, the single most important thing we can do is support one another and the communities we are a part of,” Golf said.