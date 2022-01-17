Julian’s Cafe Bistro reopens after nearly two-year hiatus

Julian’s Cafe Bistro is reopening in the Kennedy Library this Tuesday, Jan. 18 after being closed for almost two years.

Coffee Venues Operations Manager Monique H., who runs all five coffee shops on campus, opened Julian’s on Friday in order to train brand new staff. She asked to include only the initial of her last name for online privacy concerns.

“Everyone is super excited and motivated,” Monique said about the staff. “Everybody has a positive attitude.”

The coffee shop closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monique said. They had to redo everything and start from scratch to reopen the cafe, including ordering new inventory and hiring new staff.

Customers also said they were excited to have a coffee shop in the library again.

“It makes it more likely for me to study here,” animal science sophomore Desiree Seto said.

In light of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, many professors moved their classes online for the beginning of winter quarter. For students who attend those classes in the library, customers said Julian’s Cafe gives them convenient sustenance.

“I think it’s good because there’s not a ton of food really close to here,” biomedical engineering junior Sarah Pasinski said. “It is nice when you are studying or you are in online classes, you can grab food or coffee really quickly.”

Julian’s Cafe Bistro will have its soft opening on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on the second floor of the library