Listen and Watch: New Apartment Complex Opens in San Luis Obispo

The Summit SLO is a new apartment complex in San Luis Obispo and is getting ready for their residents to move in.

On Jan. 27, this new complex held its grand opening at its temporary leasing office to welcome students and possible future residents.

Audio by Jordan Triebel

Although the actual apartment complex itself is still under construction, lease-up specialist Hailey Bogetti and other staff members gave virtual tours of the different apartment styles offered.

“We’re here to make housing a little bit easier just because we know how intimidating it can be,” Bogetti said.

Audio by Sophie Lincoln

The complex’s floor plans are named after mountains in San Luis Obispo, such as the Bishop, the Cerro, the Madonna and the Canyon, ranging from two to four bedroom apartments.

Students are expected to move in for the fall 2022 quarter and the official leasing office will be moved into the complex once construction is completed.

Listen to find out more about the Summit SLO.