San Luis Obispo low-income housing application closes today

Low-income community members in San Luis Obispo can apply for a limited number of housing units through the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) starting on Tuesday.

As part of its Project-Based Voucher (PBV) program, HASLO is only accepting online applications for the Courtyard at the Meadows apartment complex until Thursday at 4 p.m.

Unlike tenant-based vouchers, which provide financial assistance to tenants themselves, the PBV program attaches rental assistance to a unit instead of the tenant. The resident of the housing unit benefits from a monthly subsidy that is paid directly to their landlord and the resident only pays a portion of their actual income toward rent, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The apartment complex, located at 3175 Violet St., has openings for one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to a news release from the city of San Luis Obispo.

Applicants are waitlisted on a first-come, first-served basis with a preference for San Luis Obispo County residents and veterans. Once an applicant is determined to be eligible for the PBV program, the applicant will be referred to the landlord, who will have additional screening requirements, the news release said.

People who need accommodations to apply for the waitlist can call 805-543-4478. Those without access to a computer are encouraged to visit a local library or call America’s Job Center at 805-286-8530 to schedule an appointment to use the center’s computers at 3450 Broad St.

HASLO offers affordable and safe housing for eligible community members and manages the Section 8 program in the city of San Luis Obispo. The housing authority is the property management agent for Willow Walk Senior Apartments, which owns the Courtyard at the Meadows apartments, according to the news release.

To find more affordable housing rental opportunities in San Luis Obispo, community members can visit this website.