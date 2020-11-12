Live from Cal Poly, it’s Michael Che!

Update: The event is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Michael Che will join Associated Student, Inc. (ASI) for a Q&A from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today, Nov. 12.

The comedian, writer, actor and co-anchor of SNL’s iconic “Weekend Update” segment will answer student questions, which will be chosen by ASI.

The event will be moderated by comedian Anna Drezen, co-head writer of SNL.

“We encourage students to come enjoy this unique opportunity with a prominent figure in late-night comedy,” student manager of ASI Events and recreation, parks and tourism administration senior Nick Price said.

Che is a co-head writer for the late night comedy sketch show, and is currently in his sixth season as co-anchor of the classic “Weekend Update” segment. Before joining SNL’s cast, Che was a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and appeared in Chris Rock’s film, “Top Five.” In 2016, “Michael Che Matters,” Che’s hour-long comedy special, premiered on Netflix.

Along with comedy writing, Drezen is editor of satirical women’s magazine, “Reductress,” and is a member of the Gentlemen Party sketch group and educational performance group, Story Pirates.

Che and Drezen have been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

“We invite students to submit questions for the chance to engage with Michael Che live,” Price said.

Questions may be submitted online, according to the ASI Event website.

Admission to the Zoom event is free to students, faculty and staff with PolyCard and valid @calpoly.edu email address. The event can be accessed with Zoom code 898 6371 2377.