About one-quarter of Cal Poly on-campus students quarantined, County approaching “widespread” tier

About a quarter of the students currently living on campus are quarantined (947 of the nearly 4,500), up 509 students from last week. This week, 71 on-campus and 79 off-campus students tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard, while last week 38 on-campus and 43 off-campus students tested positive from Cal Poly’s testing programs (not accounting for other testing programs).
As of Thursday, 102 University Housing residents are in isolation, up significantly from last week. A record total of 947 on-campus residents are currently quarantined-in-place, 73 beginning the process in the last 72 hours. This time last week, 438 students were quarantined-in-place.
Cal Poly Daily Positive COVID-19 Cases
San Luis Obispo County had 4,972 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Nov. 12 — up 72 cases from the previous day.
Cases have been reaching new peaks recently both within the county and nationally.
There are 580 active cases, and 250 people are recovering at home, five are hospitalized and two are in intensive care. Of the total cases, 4,357 people have recovered.
Thirty-three people in San Luis Obispo county have died due to COVID-19.
Before the recent spikes, the county appeared to be trending towards the state’s “moderate” tier of reopening, but given the recent case numbers the county is now almost “widespread.”
If the county returns to the “widespread” tier of the reopening plan, indoor operations for many non-essential businesses would need to close.
Currently the county’s adjusted case count is about 7.2 cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest case rate since September.
Speaking on the increase in cases and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, County PublicHealth Officer Penny Borenstein stated, “if you can celebrate your holiday upcoming without travel, without visitations that is very much preferred, especially given how the disease is spreading throughout the country”.
When asked about the possibility about moving back into the “widespread” category, Borenstein said, “with the weather driving more people indoors [the widespread tier] might be a longer time … but I think it’s in all our hands to continue to drive transmission down”.
“We are all tired of this pandemic,” Borenstein said. “But we can’t afford for our community members to ease up. SLO County has been doing so well in recent weeks, and unfortunately this week we’re seeing a sharp turn in the wrong direction.”
295 of this week’s new cases are from the 18 to 29-years-old age group, and Cal Poly has seen massive increases since the end of October.
“Young adults are not immune,” Borenstein said. “A large majority of the new cases are among people between age 18 and 29, some of whom are ending up in the hospital.”
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
The percent of tests that are positive has also increased, moving from 1.3% to 4.8% this past week. Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program has conducted 12,381 tests since Oct. 3. A total of 1,523 tests were conducted for university employees.
Total COVID-19 Case Breakdown
Paso Robles remains the city with the highest number of total cases (1,216), with San Luis Obispo not far behind (1,096) and quickly approaching. Atascadero (452) and Nipomo (381) have the third most and fourth most total cases, respectively.
While all cities have increasing cases, the cases of San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles continue to increase at significantly higher rates.
COVID-19 Cases by City
The majority of COVID-19 cases are in the 18 to 29-years-old age group and the 30 to 49-years-old age group, recording 1,871 and 1,440 cases respectively.
42% of the cases can be attributed to person-to-person contact or in-person spread.
The county reported that 2,108 people contracted the virus from person-to-person contact, 1,109 people contracted the virus from community spread, 231 people contracted the virus through travel and 1,524 cases are under investigation.
For more detailed statistics, see the county’s detailed statistics webpage.