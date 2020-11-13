About one-quarter of Cal Poly on-campus students quarantined, County approaching “widespread” tier

San Luis Obispo County had 4,972 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Nov. 12 — up 72 cases from the previous day.

Cases have been reaching new peaks recently both within the county and nationally.

There are 580 active cases, and 250 people are recovering at home, five are hospitalized and two are in intensive care. Of the total cases, 4,357 people have recovered.

Thirty-three people in San Luis Obispo county have died due to COVID-19.

Before the recent spikes, the county appeared to be trending towards the state’s “moderate” tier of reopening, but given the recent case numbers the county is now almost “widespread.”

If the county returns to the “widespread” tier of the reopening plan, indoor operations for many non-essential businesses would need to close.

Currently the county’s adjusted case count is about 7.2 cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest case rate since September.

Speaking on the increase in cases and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, County PublicHealth Officer Penny Borenstein stated, “if you can celebrate your holiday upcoming without travel, without visitations that is very much preferred, especially given how the disease is spreading throughout the country”.

When asked about the possibility about moving back into the “widespread” category, Borenstein said, “with the weather driving more people indoors [the widespread tier] might be a longer time … but I think it’s in all our hands to continue to drive transmission down”.

“We are all tired of this pandemic,” Borenstein said. “But we can’t afford for our community members to ease up. SLO County has been doing so well in recent weeks, and unfortunately this week we’re seeing a sharp turn in the wrong direction.”

295 of this week’s new cases are from the 18 to 29-years-old age group, and Cal Poly has seen massive increases since the end of October.

“Young adults are not immune,” Borenstein said. “A large majority of the new cases are among people between age 18 and 29, some of whom are ending up in the hospital.”