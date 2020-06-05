LIVE UPDATES: Black Lives Matter protests continue in San Luis Obispo

Update 8:00 p.m.:

The protest ended peacefully.

Update 7:45 p.m.:

Protestors continued marching downtown Marsh, chanting, “Power to the people.”

Police are guiding the protest on bike and foot. There is open dialogue between the protest leaders and San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell.

Protestors stopped at Marsh and Broad.

Update 7:15 p.m.:

The protestors stopped to kneel for a moment of silence.

As one protest leader chanted, “Say his name,” the rest of the protestors chanted, “George Floyd.”

However, RACE Matters SLO founder Courtney Haile said that the protests are not only about the death of George Floyd.

“This is not just about George Floyd, this is about all the injustices we face every day, systematically,” she said.

Update 6:45 p.m.:

Thousands of protestors marched down Higuera Street following a rally at the San Luis Obispo Courthouse.

While there are protestors of all ages, a large percentage of them are college-aged students filled the streets. Bystanders on the sidewalk clapped with protestors and some even raised fists in solidarity.

Protestors chanted, “Black lives matter” as police formed a blockade with bikes at Higuera and Nipomo. Protestors walked past the police and the police moved.

As protestors turned onto Carmel, they chanted, “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”