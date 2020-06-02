LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue in San Luis Obispo over killing of George Floyd

Update 6:25 p.m.:

Protestors have stopped at Walnut Street and Santa Rosa Street as law enforcement prevent the group from continuing down Santa Rosa.

Many officers are in riot gear with gas masks on. They have formed a blockade near the San Luis Obispo Police station.

Protestors are shouting, “I don’t see no riot here, why are you in riot gear?”

Update 6 p.m.:

At a San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 response press briefing, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said he was “shocked, saddened and angered” over what he saw in the video of George Floyd being held down.

Parkinson said local gatherings have been peaceful and organizers have been cooperative with law enforcement.

“I expect further gatherings and protests and marches to remain peaceful, because the people attending them are our friends, our neighbors, and our family members,” Parkinson said.

County Health Officer Penny Borenstein reminded protestors to keep six feet of physical distance from each other to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Update 5:40 p.m.:

Approximately 400 demonstrators are walking down Higuera. Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area, but not attempting to stop the protestors.

It has been nearly four hours since the first protestors were spotted.

Update 4:50 p.m.:

After marching south on Highway 101, protesters exit the freeway at Marsh Street.

The group is stopped at the Marsh St. Exit near the parking lot of Cerro San Luis after being met by officers in riot gear.

Update 4:15 p.m.:

Protestors have entered U.S. Route 101. Traffic is stopped in both directions.

Update 3:30 p.m.:

Demonstrators keel at the intersection of Morro Street and Marsh Street for an 8 minute 46 second moment of science — the length of time George Floyd was held under a Minnesota police officer’s knee.

“It was the longest eight minutes of my life” “I want them to stop killing colored people. Immediately,” Emily Armstrong said.

This is the second day in a row protestors have taken to the streets in response to the death of George Floyd.