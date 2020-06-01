Local golf courses adjust to social distancing standards to ensure play

Local golf courses have adjusted to the social distancing standards to ensure players can still enjoy the game. For many courses this means only one rider is allowed in each golf cart, unless married or with a young child.

In attempts to discourage out-of-town visitors from coming to local courses, many places are implementing “locals only” rules and require IDs to be shown at the pro shops.

“Whatever they gotta do to get me on the course I’m good with. So I think with anything it’s been positive changes,” industrial engineering graduate David Chellsen said.