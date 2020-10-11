Local school district reduces the cost of childcare

The San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District at a meeting Oct. 6, which will provide reimbursement for childcare during distance learning.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) allows families to pay $100 for a week of childcare services instead of the usual state mandated fee of $200 per week, Greg Avakian, the Parks and Recreation Director of the City of San Luis Obispo, said.

Avakian said this is made possible because the school district and the Board of Education had funding that allowed them to cover half the costs for every student.

“They were able to get enough money to say look, we value what you do as the city Parks and Rec and we value our families who need care,” Avakian said. “We want to make it more affordable, so they can actually go back to work and not have to stay home and take care of their children.”

Before COVID-19 restrictions, on-site child care was available at five elementary schools in the school district. This allowed students with working parents to be cared for from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. which extends beyond the normal school day.

To consolidate resources during the pandemic, childcare services were reduced to three elementary schools: Bishop’s Peak, C.L. Smith and Sinsheimer Elementary.

Not only does the school district in San Luis Obispo benefit from the discounted childcare, but local YMCA’s and the City of Morro Bay also have their own individual, but similar memorandum of understanding.

Childcare that follows COVID-19 regulations will now be offered at $100 a week.