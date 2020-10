Sandra Marshall-Eminger said she is a progressive Democrat and was a member of the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party Central Committee from 2003 to 2012. Through this involvement, Marshall-Eminger said she gained experience working with elected officials and government.

She said the reason she has decided to run for mayor is because she disagrees with Mayor Heidi Harmon’s policies and wants to represent the people in the community who feel misrepresented.