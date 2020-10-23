Cal Poly cases continue to rise, San Luis Obispo case rate steady

Cal Poly saw six on-campus and 22 off-campus students test positive for the coronavirus this week, according to the Cal Poly coronavirus website.

Eight on-campus and 15 off-campus students tested positive last week.

There are 16 on-campus students in isolation, up eight from last week. Cal Poly began recording “quarantine in place” data two weeks ago, which reveals that 127 on-campus students are currently quarantined in place, three occurred in the past 24 hours. These numbers fluctuate, as anywhere from small sections to entire floors of on-campus housing can be quarantined.