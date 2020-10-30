Meet San Luis Obispo’s City Council candidates

Two seats on the San Luis Obispo City Council are up for election Nov. 3.

City Council is composed of the elected mayor and four council members. The council sets the policies and legislation under which San Luis Obispo runs and operates. They have the authority to adopt ordinances and resolutions, establish policies, approve programs, appropriate funds, approve budgets and approve contracts, according to the Mayor and City Council page.

Here are seven candidates running for the two open City Council seats. Mustang News reached out to Erik Long, but did not receive a response.