Record number of Cal Poly students enter quarantine, county case rate remains constant

San Luis Obispo County had 4,265 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Oct. 29 — up 25 cases from the previous day.

Of the total cases, 4,044 people have recovered. There are 186 active cases, and 180 people are recovering at home, three are hospitalized and three are in intensive care.

One week ago, there were 214 active cases, which has decreased unsteadily down to 186.

Thirty-two people in San Luis Obispo county have died due to COVID-19, with the last death occurring on Oct. 13.

San Luis Obispo County approached the orange, moderate tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy this week, according to County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein.

The county’s adjusted case count was 4.0 cases per 100,000 people this week. The maximum adjusted cases count reached this month was 6.1 per 100,000 on Oct. 13.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 people must be under four for two weeks to advance to the orange, moderate tier. San Luis Obispo County already meets the orange tier’s test positivity and health equity metrics.

Borenstein said the county must keep the number of active and new COVID-19 cases down, while performing a high volume of testing.

“I’ve been saying all along that we can find a way to coexist with this virus,” Boreinstein said in a press briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Borenstein added that San Luis Obispo County has “been staying at least steady making some progress, and so kudos to everyone for doing this.”

People must wear face coverings, maintain physical distance from others, stay home when they are sick and stay within their social bubbles, according to Borenstein.

“I don’t want people to think this pandemic is over,” Borenstein said.

While regulations related to the pandemic have impacted San Luis Obispo County since March, the county must continue practicing precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I know very well that people are absolutely tired of this pandemic,” Borenstein said. “We’re tired of wearing face masks, we’re tired of not hugging our loved ones, we’re tired of worrying about what comes next.”