University performs more than 1,200 COVID-19 tests in one day

Due to potential COVID-19 exposure in University Housing, 36 on-campus students were ordered to quarantine-in-place since Oct. 29. This is the highest number of new quarantine-in-place residents since Friday, Oct. 16, bringing the total number of students quarantined-in-place to 131.

The university performed 1,237 COVID-19 tests since Oct. 29, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated Friday afternoon, Oct. 30.

Campus Health and Wellbeing performed 249 tests and Avellino Labs, Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program provider, performed 988 tests. Avellino Labs tested 900 students and 88 university employees.

The university’s coronavirus dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Two students living on-campus and two students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday, Oct. 29, according to the dashboard. Twelve University Housing residents are isolated after testing positive for the virus.

A person who tests positive for the virus may be released from isolation ten days after they first had symptoms, if the symptoms have improved and they have not had a fever in 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medication.

An additional four University Housing residents are quarantined following exposure to someone with the virus, raising the total number of quarantined students to 35.

University Housing residents exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

San Luis Obispo County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 30, according to County Public Health.

There are 189 active cases in the county, with 182 people recovering at home. Four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and three are in the ICU.

Thirty two people have died from the virus in San Luis Obispo County.