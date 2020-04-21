Meet the 2020-2021 ASI Presidential candidates

The 2020-2021 spring elections for ASI President and ASI Board of Directors will take place virtually from Wednesday, April 22 at 9 a.m. through Thursday, April 23 at 9 a.m. Cal Poly students can access the ballot on the ASI website and the Cal Poly Portal.

There are three candidates running for the 2020-2021 ASI president.

Dennis Fiorentinos

Business administration sophomore Dennis Fiorentinos decided to run for ASI president because he was able to see all the change he could make after being president of his fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi.

“I saw that I was having a positive impact on the rest of the members’ experiences, and I really felt that I want to be someone who can bring change to a larger scale and help more people and I feel like ASI president gives me a great opportunity to accomplish that.” Fiorentinos said.

Fiorentinos wants Cal Poly students to know that he is a “go-getter.”

Video by Anya Dimaio & Lauren Kozicki

“When I set my mind to doing something I want to see that it is done to the fullest extent.” Fiorentinos said.

His biggest priority is for Cal Poly students to return to a sense of normalcy after COVID-19 has taken a large toll on students’ academic and social lives. If elected Fiorentinos will prepare for the rest of spring quarter and summer to ensure students feel like they’re coming back to school “and that they’re students of Cal Poly.”

In part of his ASI candidate statement Fiorentinos wrote, “If I were elected ASI President, my most used phrase would be, ‘I want your feedback.’ As an elected official, it would be my duty to carry out the will of those who elected me.”

Manmit Singh Chahal

Comparative ethnic studies sophomore Manmit Singh Chahal is running for ASI President for the 2020-2021 school year. Chahal is running with a slated board of directors, what his campaign calls the Coalition of Love, whose central focus is “Radical Love.”

“I dream that my campaign is more than just a campaign. My campaign has been envisioned to be a project of actually bringing people together and have people think that something different is actually possible,” Chahal said.

Chahal has focused much of his campaign on advocacy for centers that support and create opportunities for marginalized students on campus.

Video by Sydney Brandt & Lauren Brown

“The centers are constantly in need of funding, they are constantly in need of support,” Chahal said.

Chahal is a first-generation American, he said that he hopes to use the platform to spread his coalition’s theme of “radical love” to bring students together.

“The entire idea behind [radical love] is thinking about how our university at its very foundation was not made to love and welcome women, people of color, undocumented folks, people with disabilities, and the list just go on,” Chahal said at the ASI 2020 Debate. “How is it that we can dream into reality what a university could be, should be, can be and will be.”

Shayna Lynch

Political science junior Shayna Lynch has been a part of ASI Student Government for three years and said she’s ready for another as ASI president. Having previously served as the ASI Secretary of Health and Wellbeing and leading events such as Buck the Stigma Mental Health Awareness Week, Lynch is confident that she has the skills necessary to take on this new position.

“My experience speaks for what I stand for,” Lynch said. “I think that actions really speak louder than words.”

Lynch’s main focuses for her platform are diversity, equity and inclusion, health and wellbeing, empowering the student voice, and sustainability. She hopes to address these issues and help a wide variety of students, improving their overall college experience.

Video by Kelly Trinh & Kallyn Hobmann

“It’s really important to make sure that we’re covering all areas of campus so that we’re really providing students the services that they need,” Lynch said.

Her slogan, “Charging Forward Together,” has two parts to it. Lynch says “charging forward” stands for her readiness to hit the ground running.

“I have the experience to do this correctly,” she said. “Day one, [I] can start working on my platform.”

Lynch says the “together” stands for supporting “the students of marginalized identities that have been systematically left behind.”