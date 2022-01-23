Men’s basketball drops matchup with University of Hawaii 69-56

Cal Poly men’s basketball fell to the University of Hawaii 69-56 on Saturday, Jan. 22 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (4-12, 1-4 Big West) erased a double-digit first-half deficit, but ultimately lost to the Big West Conference leader Hawaii (9-5, 4-0 Big West).

The Rainbow Warriors jumped out to an early double-digit advantage in the first half and led by as much as 16 points with seven minutes remaining. However, the Mustangs cut the lead to two as they closed out the half with a 17-3 run. Going into the break, Cal Poly trailed 36-34.

The Mustangs were within single digits for the opening six minutes of the second half. However, the Rainbow Warriors pushed their lead back up to 11 with 13 minutes left in the game.

After Cal Poly cut the lead back down to six, Hawaii jumped out to their largest lead of the second half at 56-42 with less than seven minutes to play. The Mustangs came back within seven points, but the Rainbow Warriors ultimately pulled out the 69-56 win.

Both sophomore guard Camren Pierce and junior forward Alimamy Koroma led the Mustangs with 16 points. Pierce’s 16 points were a career-high.

In addition, Koroma recorded his second collegiate double-double as he also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors outshot the Mustangs 41.5% to 33.3% from the field and 38.9% to 21.4% from three.

Cal Poly will look to bounce back and kick off their four-game road trip at UC San Diego on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.