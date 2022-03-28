Men’s golf has three golfers finish in top 100 at The Goodwin

Sophomore Austin Liu led Cal Poly men’s golf and fired a final-round 68 to climb 28 spots into a tie for 65th place at The Goodwin golf tournament.

The tournament was hosted by Stanford from Thursday, Mar. 24 through Saturday, Mar. 26 at the Stanford Golf Course, a 6,729-yard par-70 course.

Also playing for the Mustangs in the final round was freshman Baron Szeto, who jumped 11 spots into a tie for 96th place.

Liu and Szeto led the Mustangs to a 24th-place finish among 28 teams competing in the 54-hole tournament.

The team compiled their best total in the final round at 285.

Washington ended in first place with an 818 total, three shots ahead of Nevada. Stanford, in first place after two rounds, carded a final-round 283 and slipped to third at 823.

The individual winner was Peyton Callens of Nevada, who started the final round in third place but won with a 197 aggregate. Lucas Carper posted a 198 total for second place while Sampson Zheng of Cal ended in third at 199.

Cal Poly’s other scoring golfers included two sophomores in Nicholas Mok, who had a 218 total to end in 99th place, and Joey Zambri, who totaled 223 for 120th place.

Freshman Sean Lehman, who was disqualified Friday after signing an incorrect scorecard, carded a 77 in Saturday’s final round.

Cal Poly returns to action on Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12 at the UC Santa Barbara Collegiate Invitational on the Sandpiper Golf Course.